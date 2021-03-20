As positive cases surge, PCMC directs 40 pvt hospitals to reserve beds for COVID patients

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil on Friday sent a letter to the private hospitals asking them to ensure beds for COVID patients in view of the daily rise in cases, civic officials said.

As COVID-19 cases surged to a six-month high of 1,341 on a single day, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has stepped up efforts to meet the situation vis-a-vis availability of beds. The civic administration has directed 40 private hospitals to reserve 2,800 beds for coronavirus patients.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil on Friday sent a letter to the private hospitals asking them to ensure beds for COVID patients in view of the daily rise in cases, civic officials said. The PCMC has also decided to start a COVID care centre in Gharkul area but no decision has been taken yet on restarting of the 800-bed jumbo COVID hospital in Nehrunagar.

Additional Health chief Dr Pavan Salve said private hospitals have been asked to keep the beds ready as the industrial area has been witnessing rapid rise in cases. “From around 60 cases in early February, we are now witnessing around 1,300 positive cases every day. In view of this, we will need extra beds. Though we also have a good bed capacity in our hospitals, we will need the help of all the 40 private hospitals in the city,” he said.

The PCMC has 210 bed reserved for COVID-19 patients at civic-run YCM hospital, which is the biggest one in the industrial city. Besides, other civic hospitals like New Bhosari hospital has 100 beds, New Jijamata hospital has also 100 beds while at Balnagari COVID care centre, there are 500 beds available. “Of the 500 beds at Balnagari, 400 are already occupied. We are starting the Gharkul COVID care centre and it will have a capacity of 400 beds,” he said.

Dr Salve said they have so far managed the situation as several patients have mild symptoms and are preferring home isolation. “We are admitting only those patients who have severe symptoms,” he said.

Salve, however said the decision regarding starting the jumbo hospital will be taken by the district administration. “When we get the clearance, we will start it,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Pimpri-Chinchwad registered 1,341 positive cases which civic officials said was the highest in last six month. The “B” zonal offices registered the highest number of 258 cases on a single day.

The health department said, 641 patients were discharged on Friday. Six patients, which includes two from outside PCMC limits, died on Friday. Among them included, a 60 year old patient from Chinchwad and three 85 year old men.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has since March 2020, registered 1,19,518 positive cases. Of these, 1,08,143 have been discharged. The industrial city has so far seen 2,695 deaths. Of these, 1,897 are from Pimpri-Chinchwad limits while the rest are from outside PCMC limits like Khadki, Dehu Road, PMC and nearby talukas.