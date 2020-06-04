As PCMC hardens stand, PMC says allow entry to those from non-containment zones

Meanwhile, the PCMC on Thursday said 14 days of home quarantine will be mandatory for those coming from outside city limits. (Representational Photo) Meanwhile, the PCMC on Thursday said 14 days of home quarantine will be mandatory for those coming from outside city limits. (Representational Photo)

A day after Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar reiterated the civic administration’s stand, that residents from Pune Municipal Corporation limits will not be allowed to enter its jurisdiction in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Pune city area, Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said PCMC should review its policy and allow Pune residents from non-containment zones to enter its jurisdiction.

“Though Pune city is in the ‘red zone’, residents who live in non-containment zones should be allowed by PCMC. Mnay local residents go to PCMC areas, mainly to work in industrial units. The PCMC says if any resident comes to Pimpri-Chinchwad from Pune city, then he/she should not go back. This policy should be reviewed by PCMC,” Gaikwad told The Indian Express on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Hardikar had said, “Since Pune city area is witnessing a rise in cases, the ban on Pune residents’ entry in Pimpri-Chinchwad will continue. Only those invovled in essential services have been permitted to travel to and from Pimpri-Chinchwad…”.

Gaikwad, however, said PMC will not stop Pimpri-Chinchwad residents from entering PMC limits, “We are not going to stop Pimpri-Chinchwad residents… PCMC is also seeing a spike in cases, but this will not make us block their entry…,” he said.

He added, “Their (PCMC’s) action may be yielding results. Every district collector or commissioner seems to be doing so. Each one is strictly enforcing rules… but this is affecting the movement of residents, especially at a time when mission unlockdown has taken off. Due to such blockades, the state government has issued orders for MMRDA region, allowing free movement of people. This is a step in the right diretion”.

Gaikwad said at every meeting, he has raised the issue with the PCMC chief. “But they remain firm on their stand. I will once again discuss the issue with them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PCMC on Thursday said 14 days of home quarantine will be mandatory for those coming from outside city limits. Hardikar said those who live in Pimpri-Chinchwad and are returning to the city should possess a pass issued by the police. “Such residents will have to be in home quarantine for 14 days. We are putting a stamp on their hand. It is mandatory for those who return… to remain in quarantine for the stipulated period or they will face action,” he said.

Meanwhile, as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 600, the PCMC increased the number of containtment zones to 76. On Thursday, PCMC saw 50 more cases, taking the total number to 634.

Pimpri-Chinchwad will see over 2000 cases by month-end: PCMC chief

At the civic general body meeting on Thursday, PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said the civic administration expects coronavirus cases to cross 2,000 by June end. “Since lockdown has been lifted, cases are rising in slums, gaothan areas and densely-populated localities. We expect the figure to rise to between 2,000 and 3,000 by month end,” he said.

