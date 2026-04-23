As Pawars navigate Baramati bypoll, talks of a ‘Jay vs Yugendra’ showdown in 2029

A fresh Pawar-versus-Pawar contest may be in the offing in Baramati in 2029, with Jay Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and the late Ajit Pawar, hinting on Thursday that he might contest the next Assembly elections from the family stronghold. Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said his party may once again field Yugendra Pawar from Baramati, though Yugendra himself remained noncommittal about his plans.

“There is a demand from people that I stand as the candidate for Baramati in 2029. My own expectation is to continue working as a party worker, but that is the wish of the people,” Jay told reporters in Katewadi after casting his vote for the Baramati bypoll.

His response came to a query about his campaigning over the past few days and the way he has been engaging with people. “Discussions are underway, but I have consistently said that I will work only as a party worker; therefore, this is just talk,” he said.

Throughout the campaigning period, Sunetra Pawar was rarely seen, especially in rural areas, and her elder son, Parth, was occupied with his Rajya Sabha duties. Jay toured the length and breadth of the constituency, and even on polling day, met villagers and farmers.

Rohit said the wishes of the workers and the party were paramount. “Every party will decide on its candidacy at its own level. If Jay Pawar is going to be the candidate in 2029, then our party might field Yugendra Pawar,” he said, adding that he would continue to contest from the Karjat-Jamkhed seat.

“From an emotional standpoint, we worked for Sunetra Kaki in this by-election, but in the next election, everyone will stand by their respective parties,” he further said.

Asked about Rohit’s remark, Jay said, “That is their party’s decision. No such information has come out yet. If he has spoken like that, perhaps he has decided something in his mind.”

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Yugendra, an NCP(SP) leader, had contested against his uncle Ajit from Baramati in 2024. Ajit won the seat by a margin of more than 1 lakh seats. (File Photo) Yugendra, an NCP(SP) leader, had contested against his uncle Ajit from Baramati in 2024. Ajit won the seat by a margin of more than 1 lakh seats. (File Photo)

Yugendra, an NCP(SP) leader, had contested against his uncle Ajit from Baramati in 2024. Ajit won the seat by a margin of more than 1 lakh seats. However, his margin of victory came down from 1.65 lakh votes in 2019. Asked about Rohit’s remark, Yugendra said, “Those are Rohit Pawar’s personal views. As a family, we are all united.”

When MP Supriya Sule was asked about the possibility of Jay contesting from Baramati, she said everyone has the right to contest an election in a democracy.

Meanwhile, Shrinivas Pawar, Yugendra’s father and Ajit Pawar’s brother, berated his family members for raising “unnecessary” issues. “Today is polling day. These things should not have been discussed today; whether it is Rohit Pawar or anyone else, there was no need to bring these matters up today,” he said.