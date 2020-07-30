As new cases rise in PMC areas, so does recovery rate

The number of active cases has increased by 4,799 in the 12-day period, indicating an average increase of 400 active patients per day. (File) The number of active cases has increased by 4,799 in the 12-day period, indicating an average increase of 400 active patients per day. (File)

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has detected an average of 1,322 new cases every day in the last 12 days, the average number of patients who have recovered, and been discharged during the period, has also increased to 895.

From July 18 to 29, the PMC detected 15,860 new patients, as the number of total cases in its jurisdiction rose from 35,878 to 51,738. A significant number of patients, 10,742, also recovered from the viral infection in 12 days.

“The increase in the number of new patients had taken the percentage of active patients in comparison to total patients to 39 per cent on July 23 from 36 per cent on July 18. It fell to 34.53 per cent by July 29, after a maximum of 2,543 persons were discharged in a day,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal.

Despite the steady addition of new patients, the number of active patients, compared to the total number of cases, has dropped in the last 12 days, because of the higher number of recovered patients.

The number of active cases has increased by 4,799 in the 12-day period, indicating an average increase of 400 active patients per day.

By July 29, the PMC has carried out 2,61,000 tests, which is 58,931 tests per million, with a total of 51,738 testing positive. The doubling rate of positive cases has been 24.57 per cent.

The recovery rate has been 63.05 per cent, with the discharge of 32,623 per cent while the fatality has been a total of 1,254 persons, with a drop in mortality rate to 2.42 per cent. The number of critical cases has increased to 845.

According to PMC authorities, the aggressive testing in the last 15 days will help curb the check of infection in the coming days. “The isolation of maximum infected persons will help in checking the spread. We are hopeful that the growth rate of the infection will go down in the coming days,” said a civic officer.

