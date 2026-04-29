As Mumbai-Pune ‘Missing Link’ opens May 1, MSRDC gears up for a 10-Lane Expressway expansion

As the Missing Link on the Mumbai-Pune expressway opens from May 1, making the travel faster and easier between the two major cities of the state, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will have a new task in hand. This will entail widening the existing expressway from six lanes to 10 lanes to accommodate more vehicles, which are likely to rise after the opening of the Missing Link and the increase in operation of the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The Missing Link is a 13.3-km bypass from Khopoli to Kusgaon and enables skipping of the ghat of Lonavala-Khandala, which witnesses heavy traffic, increasing the travel time for 1.5 lakh vehicles every day between Pune and Mumbai. The eight-lane Missing Link is expected to reduce travel time by 30 minutes between the two important cities of Maharashtra — Pune and Mumbai — by six kilometres. It has two twin tunnels of 1.68 km and 8.87 km each, and a massive 650-metre-long cable-stayed bridge at a height of 182 metres.

“The number of private vehicles plying between Mumbai and Pune increased tremendously after the start of the 94.6 km expressway in 2002. However, the steady increase has now reached a peak, leading to traffic congestion in the ghat section of Lonavala and Khandala, causing inconvenience to commuters and an increase in travel time between the two cities. Thus, the solution of the Missing Link emerged,” said an MSRDC officer.

He said the Missing Link is the second most important development on the expressway to do away with the existing bottleneck, encouraging more private vehicles to travel between Pune and Mumbai.

Additionally, the opening of Atal Setu, connecting expressway via a 7.35 km-long six-lane road, has already encouraged commuters travelling between the two cities to take the stretch for easier and faster connectivity, he said.

The decision to widen the expressway is taken into account, anticipating air travellers who would be availing the services of the newly launched Navi Mumbai international airport.

“The operations of the international airport will slowly increase, and with it will increase the number of private vehicles on the expressway. So it is necessary to take up widening of the expressway from six lanes to 10 lanes,” said an MSRDC officer.

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He said the new link has eight lanes, and the old stretch of expressway has six lanes. So it is necessary to widen the expressway to at least 10 lanes to avoid traffic congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow across the entire expressway after the opening of the new link.

A proposal has been prepared to acquire 100-hectare land for the purpose of widening the entire expressway to 10 lanes, the officer said.

“The entire project is estimated to cost over Rs 5,000 crore. The project implementation will start after the monsoon, and it will take five years to complete,” he added.

What led to an expressway

National Highway-4 connecting Pune and Mumbai was a two-lane 192 km-long road that passed through hilly terrain, leading to more travel time. In 1997, the highway’s passenger car unit (PCU) was 60,755, rapidly increasing with a projection of one lakh PCU in 2004, which required more than 10 traffic lanes on national highway corridors. Thus, it was decided to construct a separate 94-km expressway.

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Accordingly, the expressway of six lanes was constructed in 27 months and opened in 2000. It had 17 viaducts, 26 underpasses, two railway overbridges, as well as a tunnel of 5.7 kilometres. A total of 1,058 hectares was acquired for the project, which included 769 hectares for right of way (RoW) and an additional 119 hectares of land acquired to dump debris. The national highway, too, was widened later to four lanes.

The six-lane expressway and four-lane national highway meet near the Khalapur toll plaza and separate near the Khandala exit. The traffic on the ten lanes together ply on the 6-km narrow expressway section from the Adoshi tunnel to the Khandala exit.

The heavy traffic and landslides in the stretch have been causing congestion.