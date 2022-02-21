As miffed corporators cause flutter, BJP goes all out to keep flock together

WITH UNEASE growing within its ranks, the ruling BJP in Pimpri-Chinchwad seems to have decided to go all-out to keep its flock together in a bid to ensure that the reins of power do not slip out of its hands. Top BJP leaders like Devendra Fadnavis and others are trying to convince the disgruntled party corporators to stay put and not to take any decision in haste.

As reported by The Indian Express on Sunday, several BJP corporators are miffed with the party and seem to be gearing up to quit the party. To BJP’s chagrin, NCP — the main opposition party — has also claimed that 20-25 BJP corporators will walk in their fold just before the civic elections and after the end of the tenure of the current civic body. The tenure of the current Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) ends on March 13.

In the past few days, the former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has spoken to 12 party corporators and tried to convey to them not to quit the party. In the 2017 elections, BJP had won a landslide victory.

As many as 77 of its candidates were elected to PCMC. Among them were several candidates, who had switched to BJP from NCP. Until the 2017 elections, BJP had struggled to even cross the double-digit mark in successive PCMC elections since 1986.

When asked whether Fadnavis had contacted her, Seema Savale, one of the BJP corporators, confirmed that she had received a call from top party leaders. “But I will not reveal who called and what transpired between us,” Savale said.

Savale is one of the corporators, who had been openly speaking against corruption during the BJP regime in Pimpri-Chinchwad. She is being wooed by NCP. Sources close to Savale said that the former CM asked her not to quit and promise to resolve all her grievances.

“The corporator was told she was a vital cog in the BJP machinery and the party would not want her to quit. Whatever differences she has or issues she has raised would be resolved through discussions. Fadnavis has promised to come to Pimpri-Chinchwad and meet each of the disgruntled corporators,” a BJP leader said.

NCP leader Sanjoy Waghere confirmed that the party was trying to get the disgruntled BJP corporators like Seema Savale and others in its fold. “We are in discussion with the corporators, who have been exposing the BJP regime,” Waghere said.

Another BJP corporator Tushar Kamthe, who had recently put up boards praising NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, refused to reveal whether Fadnavis had called him up. “But it is true that NCP has approached me… I am yet to take any decision,” he said.

Kamthe is directly in touch with Ajit Pawar and would join the party after the civic body’s tenure ends, an NCP leader said.

While NCP is claiming that 20-25 corporators will soon the party, BJP on the other has planned a counterattack. Namdeo Dhake, BJP House leader in PCMC, said, “I am not aware of whether Fadnavis had called up the disgruntled corporators or not. But one thing I can tell you is that at least 10 sitting NCP corporators and two Shiv Sena corporators will soon join our party.”

Dhake said let NCP can claim whatever it wants to. “But the incoming into BJP will take place before the civic elections,” he said.

In the 2017 elections, BJP had adopted the strategy of “importing” sitting NCP corporators and leaders on a massive scale. “At least, 35 of our corporators had joined BJP before the 2017 elections. They won by importing our leaders. We are going to give it back to them in this election,” countered Waghere.

While on one hand, state BJP leaders are trying to convince the miffed corporators not to leave the party, the BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad unit seems to have made up its mind to act against the erring lot. “We are going ahead with a meeting in the coming week to decide the action to be taken against those corporators, who are openly criticising BJP and are seen supporting NCP. Expect a decision soon,” said Mahesh Landge, President of BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit.