As mercury falls to 10.8 degree Celsius, Pune colder than hill station Mahabaleshwar

After the warmest December in five decades in Pune, residents of the city started 2020 on a cold note. On January 1, the minimum temperature fell to 10.8 degrees Celsius, making Wednesday the coldest day in the city so far in this season. Pune was the second coldest city in Maharashtra after Nashik, where the minimum temperature was 10.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

“The drop in minimum temperatures is mainly due to clear sky conditions now… we expect similar cold conditions to last for the next four to five days. Maximum temperatures will also remain within 30 degrees Celsius,” said an official at India Meteorological Department, Pune.

A similar fall in night temperatures was seen across central Maharashtra, with Mahabaleshwar (13.1 degrees Celsius) and Satara (11.8 degrees Celsius) experiencing cold conditions throughout the day.

The city has been missing its usual early-morning and late-evening chill in the air and foggy conditions that last till the early hours of the next day. Predominance of cloudy skies had mainly pushed moisture into the atmosphere locally, which is why large parts of Maharashtra have not experienced winter-like weather conditions so far.

As the cold wave spell that had gripped north India in the last fortnight abated, temperatures in Vidarbha returned to normal. Towards the year-end, some areas like Chandrapur, Nagpur, Gondiya and Amravati had recorded severe cold conditions, with night temperatures hovering around 5 degrees Celsius. The chill factor was enhanced further as some of these areas received moderate rainfall.

