As Maharashtra takes U-turn over agri reforms, FPCs left holding the bills

The farmer producer companies (FPCs) are facing the brunt of the Maharashtra government’s U-turn in agricultural marketing reforms. The FPCs, which had stopped paying fees to wholesale markets in accordance with an ordinance issued last year, are now being asked to pay a lumpsum amount by these markets.

In October last year, the Maharashtra government, through an ordinance, introduced a series of reforms in agricultural marketing. One of the major reforms was limiting the powers of the market committees to levy cess or market fees within their yards. Traders operating outside the yards of these markets were exempted from paying the cess or market fees.

Usually, wholesale markets charge 1 per cent of the transaction as market cess. The markets levy the cess in lieu of services they provide like toilet blocks, rest rooms and auction halls to facilitate trade in agricultural commodities.

Though the step was welcomed by farmers’ organisations, the decision to limit committees powers was withdrawn by Minister of Cooperation Subhash Deshmukh during the Winter Session of the state Assembly in November.

Deshmukh had withdrawn the ordinance from the upper house of the state legislature a day after the lower house passed the same Bill.

Deshmukh had cited strong objections from some wholesale markets as the reason for the withdrawal.

The state government had promised to form a committee to study the subject and introduce a bill on the same lines during the ongoing Budget Session. Such a bill is yet to be introduced.

Meanwhile, FPCs that had stopped paying market cess since October are now being slapped with notices by the wholesale markets, asking for ‘unpaid dues’.

The Godavari FPC in Hingoli has received a notice from the local market committee, asking it to pay nearly Rs 15 lakh in pending market cess. Suryaji Shinde, director of Godavari FPC, said the body had stopped paying cess since October.

“We have been operational since 2016 and used to regularly pay the cess, till the ordinance was issued. It’s not possible for us to pay such a large amount at one go,” he said.

Yogesh Thorat, managing director of MahaFPC, the umbrella body of FPCs in Maharashtra, admitted that nearly 10-12 FPCs have received such notices. “We have led numerous delegation to the state government, asking them to exempt us from paying the cess. The ordinance should be reissued promptly to help the FPCs,” he said.