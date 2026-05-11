As Maharashtra CM Fadnavis backs PM, debunks Rahul, Congress says country under Modi in ruins

While supporting the fuel-saving appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cited the example of neighboring Pakistan and then ridiculed opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Everyone is aware that the war involving the US-Israel and Iran has led to a global shortage of oil and gas. Our neighboring countries are facing a severe scarcity. Prices there have also skyrocketed. In Pakistan, the price of petrol has reached 450 rupees per litre,” said Fadnavis in Nagpur after PM made the appeal.

Fadnavis who then reached New Delhi on Monday afternoon said if Rahul Gandhi failed to understand the meaning of what PM Modi said, he cannot be blamed for it. “Somewhere, his understanding is simply lacking. The public has understood it, and therefore, the public will respond to it,” he said.

Fadnavis said Rahul Gandhi is the leader most rejected by the people. “You (the media) give importance to Rahul Gandhi; we don’t. There is a massive shortage of petrol and diesel in other countries.”

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Congress said the crisis facing the country is a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s incompetence and careless attitude.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice to citizens on reducing the use of petrol and diesel, gold purchases, fertilisers, and edible oil is proof that the ‘compromised Prime Minister’ has completely failed in governing the country. While Modi and his associates preach unnecessary sacrifice and austerity to the people, they themselves continue to splurge crores of rupees. Is the public alone expected to make sacrifices while Modi merely travels around delivering speeches before cameras?” said MPCC chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said.

The state Congress chief said it is the sentiment of 140 crore Indians that “propaganda minister Narendra Modi himself should make a sacrifice in the national interest and proceed towards Vanaprastha Ashram”.

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Strongly criticising the Prime Minister’s statement, Sapkal said that while countries around the world were planning and preparing for possible crises, Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party were busy only with elections, advertisements, communalism, and politics of hatred. “Citizens are now paying a heavy price for Narendra Modi’s negligence, arrogance, and whimsical style of governance. The country is facing a severe shortage of fuel and LPG gas, inflation has broken the back of the common man, and gold and silver have gone beyond the reach of ordinary citizens. The economy is in dire condition, yet Modi remains occupied with publicity, photoshoots, and event management. The economy was ruined for the sake of winning elections, and now the same people are being lectured while Modi himself travels with convoys of 40-50 vehicles. This is what happens when a country lacks a leader with vision,” Sapkal said.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had warned in March about the potential danger facing the country, but the Modi government, drowned in the arrogance of power, ignored the warning and pushed the nation into crisis, Sapkal alleged.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said PM Modi has advised the nation to practice austerity by consuming less oil and using petrol and diesel sparingly. “While this advice is appropriate given today’s war-like global situation, it would be more effective if the Central Government, along with all BJP-ruled states, began implementing it themselves first,” he said.

Rohit said now that the elections in the states targeted by the BJP are over, one cannot say “don’t spend money like water in elections” anymore. “However, there is a dire need to first tell the BJP-ruled states—and especially the Maharashtra government—to stop taking commissions by colluding with big contractors in specific states. Stop the corruption. Stop the extravagance. Do not maintain unnecessary vehicle convoys, and stop going on foreign tours under the guise of “study tours.” If this is done, perhaps the public won’t even feel the need to practice such extreme austerity.”