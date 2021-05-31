As lockdown extends, a magic workshop, theatre and talks can keep you entertained at home

Pune-based Aaah: A Literacy and Cultural Centre is conducting a workshop in magic with magician Akshaya. It is designed for children above six years and aims to improve their creativity, productivity and social and communication skills. The children will be taught five magic tricks that can be done at home and performed with little practice. On June 5, 4 pm-6 pm. Donor pass: Rs 300.

Professor Osmund Bopearachchi, the Emeritus Director of Research of the French National Centre for Scientific Research, will give a talk, titled “Hindu gods in Gandhāran art: Brahmā, Indra, Śiva, Viṣṇu and Sūrya”, attempting to examine the symbolism underlying the presence of Hindu gods in Gandhāran art in the light of coins, paintings and sculptures. On Facebook Live. Charges: Free.

Avchetan Theatre presents a dramatic reading of Girish Karnad’s classical play Tughlaq, about an idealist 14th-century Sultan of Delhi, Muhammad bin Tughlaq, whose optimistic ideas always end in disaster with far-reaching consequences for the people. Watch on Insider. Charges: Rs 149.

How would your life look if you viewed it dispassionately through a window? Kerala-based Rayaroth Theatre House explores the theme through a play, titled Nights Through A Window. It comprises a collage of experimental pieces revolving around scenes such as a mother trying to put her baby to sleep, a clown who does not want her child to be in the box and a wife struggling with her daily chores while the world sleeps. Video on demand on Insider. Charges: Rs 100

