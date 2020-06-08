Maharashtra: As lockdown eases, APMCs see improvement in arrival of commodities

The wholesale markets of Vashi and Pune had seen the suspension of trade for a long time, as both areas had reported multiple Covid-19 cases. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre) The wholesale markets of Vashi and Pune had seen the suspension of trade for a long time, as both areas had reported multiple Covid-19 cases. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Arrivals in the wholesale agricultural produce market committees (APMC) in the state have shown significant improvement since the lockdown was relaxed. Traders in these markets now hope that demand should pick up in the days to come.

Since the start of the lockdown, agricultural commodities and AMPCs were exempted. Given the importance of these markets in the supply of perishable as well as non-perishable commodities, efforts were made to ensure their value chain was also untouched. However, at the beginning of the lockdown, most markets had seen traders suspending trade in fear of the spread of coronavirus. The wholesale markets of Vashi and Pune had seen the suspension of trade for a long time, as both areas had reported multiple Covid-19 cases.

However, efforts by the state government and the easing of the lockdown has seen supplies and functioning of these markets return to normalcy. Data from Maharashtra directorate of marketing shows that between June 1 and June 5, the 307 wholesale markets reported 19.80 lakh quintals of commodities. Last year, in the same time period, markets had reported the arrival 18.44 lakh quintals.

This increase in arrivals, traders say, is a result of unlocking of the system and the gradual increase in demand from urban markets. Shankar Pingale, head of traders and commission agents association of Vashi market, said their arrivals as well as prices have normalised. At Latur’s wholesale market, arrivals of chana and tur have normalised, but a majority of farmers prefer to sell their produce at the government’s procurement centre.

“In order to control the crowd, the market is staggering arrivals of commodities on alternate days. Thus, on one day, chana and tur arrives, while the next day, we have soyabean,” he said.

At Pune and Nashik’s wholesale market, arrivals are yet to pick up, with most trade happening outside markets. Jagdish Apshunde, trader director of the market, said this was mostly because farmers are taking their produce outside the markets. Apshunde said they are waiting for arrivals to pick up in the days to come. Rohan Ursal, secretary of Pune’s wholesale market traders and commission agents association said the fruit section of the market is reporting a slowdown in the mango season, which is normal. “But overall, the market will pick up in the days to come,” he added.

