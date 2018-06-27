As it waits for ministry funds sanctioned a decade ago, estimated cost of new C-DAC building almost doubles

The Innovation Park of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing. The Innovation Park of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing.

A decade on, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is yet to disburse over 30 per cent of the sum sanctioned for the construction of an Innovation Park for the Pune-based Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

Since its inception in the late 1980s, C-DAC, a premier IT-solutions wing of the government, has been functioning from a rented building on the campus of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). Part of its operations was conducted at another rented premises in Aundh.

In September 2016, the Innovation Park, a multi-storey “partially completed” building at Pashan, was inaugurated by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad. Operations of the Aundh unit were subsequently shifted to the Innovation Park.

However, one-and-a-half years after it was thrown open for operations, the project remains cash-strapped and the construction of the building is yet to be completed. Most of C-DAC’s operations continue to take place from the offices and labs at the SPPU campus.

Responses to queries filed by The Indian Express, under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, have revealed that Rs 60.47 crore was sanctioned for the construction of the Innovation Park. It was scheduled to be disbursed in two phases, from 2007 to 2014, and from 2014 to 2017. While, the actual sanctioned sum at the start the project was Rs 66.40 crore, the total budget was revised in 2014 to Rs 60.47 crore.

However, the ministry has only disbursed a sum of Rs 42.88 crore in the last decade.

As per responses to the RTI queries, the delay and ‘limited’ disbursement of the sanctioned fund not only escalated the total cost but ended up almost doubling it, to Rs 116.20 crore.

The documents reveal that in the years after the funds were sanctioned, in 2007-2008 and 2009-2010, the highest amounts — Rs 12 crore and Rs 17 crore, respectively— were disbursed by the ministry. The ministry didn’t release any money during the financial year 2008-2009 and for three consecutive financial years — 2011-2012, 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 — derailing the project towards the end of its first phase.

