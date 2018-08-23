As illegal constructions throw up hurdles, state asks civic bodies to demarcate land meant for new roads

“The designated officers or ward officers of the respective area, where the new roads have been proposed, should ensure that there is no encroachment or illegal development in the reserved land,” stated the GR. “The designated officers or ward officers of the respective area, where the new roads have been proposed, should ensure that there is no encroachment or illegal development in the reserved land,” stated the GR.

In a bid to prevent illegal constructions that create hurdles while building new roads in urban areas, the state government has directed planning authorities to demarcate land reserved for such roads. In a government resolution, the Urban Department said it was mandatory for the planning authority to demarcate the area for the proposed new roads in the development or regional plan. “The urban local bodies should carry out the work with immediate effect. The designated officers or ward officers of the respective area, where the new roads have been proposed, should ensure that there is no encroachment or illegal development in the reserved land,” it said.

It is mandatory for planning authorities in the state to prepare and amend the development plan of their respective areas as per the provisions of Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act.

The resolution further added, “There is a possibility that local residents might be cheated due to sale or purchase of land reserved for roads, and it may also create hurdles in the development of the new road due to illegal constructions in the reserved land area. Thus, it is the opinion of the state government that all municipal bodies should demarcate the land reserved for new roads to avoid such

issues”.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has failed to develop its high-capacity mass transit route, or the ring road, due to problems in acquiring the land needed for the project, which has either been encroached upon or has several illegal constructions. The ambitious project entails connecting the two ends of the city by developing a road from Shivne to Kharadi. The PMC has now appointed an agency to redesign the ring road and also suggest ways to raise funds for the acquisition of land and development of roads.

The state government has also directed all municipal corporations to set up a dedicated grievance redressal system to address the serious issue of gaping potholes on city roads. In accordance with an order by the Bombay High Court, the state government has urged all urban local bodies to appoint a dedicated officer to repair potholes as soon as they appear.

“The action taken report of the civic bodies, with the number of complaints received and addressed, has to be regularly submitted to the state government. These bodies have to establish a system to address complaints pertaining to potholes and carry out a publicity campaign to ensure that local residents use it,” it said.

