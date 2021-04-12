As hospitals run out of beds, PCMC to install 50 ventilator beds at Jumbo Hospital

Amid the shortage of ventilator beds in the industrial city, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has undertaken the process of installing as many as 50 ventilator beds at Jumbo Hospital located in the Nehrunagar area. Along with the 50 ventilators, the PCMC administration said 800 oxygen beds will come up at five civic facilities and some private hospitals within a week.

“In a couple of days, 50 ventilators are being installed at the jumbo hospital. With this, the total ventilator beds will go up to 80,” Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil told The Indian Express.

This assumes significance as both private and civic hospitals have run out of ventilator beds in the industrial city. According to PCMC health and medical chief Dr. Anil Roy, there were only four ventilators available till Sunday evening and all of them were at the private hospitals. “While private hospitals had four and by this afternoon, they too will be occupied, five PCMC facilities have no ventilator beds available. This position has been similar since last week,” he said.

Dr. Sangram Kapale, CEO of Jumbo Hospital, said, “Of the 50 ventilators to be installed, 15 were installed by Sunday evening. We expect others to be installed in a couple of days’ time.”

The PCMC chief said while they have already planned to make oxygen beds available at Covid Care Centres, the civic administration is expecting that at least 800 oxygen beds will come up at private and PCMC hospitals. “This should happen in a week’s time…The jumbo hospital oxygen capacity will also go up,” he said.

Dr. Kapale said as of now, 400 oxygen beds are in operation in jumbo hospital. “As and when PCMC issues the directives, we will start the remaining 400 beds. Our staff is ready for the purpose,” he said.