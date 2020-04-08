Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 08, 2020
COVID19

As financial woes deepen, PMC to pay March salaries in two installments

Class A and Class B staff will get 50 per cent salary in the first installment, while the Class C staff will get 75 per cent of the salary and Class D employees will get 100 per cent salary.

Published: April 8, 2020
The new norm will not be applicable for Class D employees.

As revenue generation plunges due to the nationwide lockdown, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to give its employees their March salaries in two installments. This new norm will not be applicable for class D employees.

In his order, PMC Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said Class A and Class B staff will get 50 per cent salary in the first installment, while the Class C staff will get 75 per cent of the salary and Class D employees will get 100 per cent salary.

“All private organisations and industries are closed. Only 5 per cent staff is allowed to work on any given day. The revenue collection has dropped drastically,” he said.

The municipal commissioner said the civic body’s financial condition was precarious, and the state government has already advised cutting down expenditure and postponing all non-urgent expenditure.

