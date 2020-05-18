As doubling rate slows down, PMC predicts need for 5,500 beds

Gaikwad said the civic body was setting up quarantine centres with a plan to isolate patients near their locality. Gaikwad said the civic body was setting up quarantine centres with a plan to isolate patients near their locality.

With the doubling rate of patients slowing down from five days to 13, the Pune Municipal Corporation has predicted that there will be a need of 5,500 beds for Covid-19 patients by the end of May as against the earlier estimate of 10,000 beds.

The PMC is working to set up quarantine centres across the city with an objective of 10,000 beds by the end of May, based on the earlier doubling rate of five days.

“The PMC is all prepared to scale up the capacity for Covid-19 patients. However, the slowing of the doubling rate has brought down the estimated need to half of what was expected,” said Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

He said he will seek permission from the state government to stop the institutional quarantine of people who test negative. “This will help increase capacity to quarantine only positive patients,” he added.

The PMC has started collecting swabs of suspected patients at their doorstep. “We have recruited an ambulance service to directly take swabs from the locality,” Gaikwad said.

To rid people of the fear of infection, he said the PMC will intensify its efforts on raising awareness. “The people should take care instead of getting scared,” he said, adding that the use of a mask was a must.

The municipal commissioner said the PMC was fully prepared and equipped to provide medical service to patients. Gaikwad said, “We were initially struggling to procure necessary items but a public appeal for donation helped the civic administration get things on track.”

