As critical Covid patients increase, PMC reaches threshold number of ventilator, ICU beds

As on March 25, the PMC had 28,578 active cases with 599 in critical condition and 1,489 on Oxygen support in various hospitals across the city. (Representational Photo/File)

Though the civic administration has been claiming sufficient availability of beds to treat Covid-19 patients in need of hospitalisation, there are only 17 ventilator beds of the total 367 vacant for new patients getting critical and requiring ventilator support.

The number of deaths in the city has been increasing along with newly infected patients. The need for hospitalisation mainly for Oxygen therapy and ventilator support is increasing.

As on March 15, the PMC had a total capacity of 4,802 beds which included 2,876 Oxygen beds, 818 without Oxygen beds, 367 ICU with ventilators, 291 with ICU without ventilators and 450 beds at Covid Care Centre (CCC). Of the total, 3880 have been already occupied by patients with a maximum of 2,423 on Oxygen beds, 638 without Oxygen, 350 on ICU ventilator, 260 in ICU without ventilator and 207 in CCC.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“Thus, the need for beds for hospitalisation is increasing. There are 922 beds still available but only 17 ICU beds with ventilators, 29 ICU beds without ventilators, 180 without Oxygen and 453 with Oxygen available for patients now,” said civic health officer.

As on March 25, the PMC had 28,578 active cases with 599 in critical condition and 1,489 on Oxygen support in various hospitals across the city.

The PMC has been trying to increase the bed capacity and had restarted the jumbo hospital on March 22. It presently has the capacity of 210 beds including 125 for Oxygen therapy, 25 for ventilator support and 60 for non-oxygen therapy. There are plans to increase the capacity of beds to 500 in the next week and further increase to 800 as per the need.

“The PMC had received around 35 ventilators from the Union government during the peak last year. They are being used in Naidu hospital, Dalvi hospital, Baner hospital and Sassoon hospital. All of them are in working condition,” said Sanjeev Waware, assistant medical officer.

Meanwhile, the PMC has urged private hospitals to once again increase the bed capacity to treat Covid-19 patients and has started signing agreements with few hospitals to reserve beds for patients referred by the civic body for treatment.