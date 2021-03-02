As Covid cases rise, PCMC says no shortfall of beds, 2000 lying vacant

Pimpri-Chinchwad has till date seen 1,05,957 positive cases. Of these, 1,00,684 have been discharged after recovery. On Tuesday, the industrial city had 3423 active cases.(Representational)

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the industrial city, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday scotched speculations that it would be soon falling short of beds to admit coronavirus patients. The PCMC also said that it was not planning to activate 23 COVID Care Centres (CCC) due to adequate availability of beds.

“We have some 2000 beds available to accommodate new COVID-19 patients at our facilities,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Ajit Pawar told The Indian Express.

Pawar said since there were adequate beds available as of now, there was no need to activate the COVID Care Centres. “We will keep them ready so that they can be activated as and when needed,” he said.

As for restarting the 800-bed Jumbo facility at Nehrunagar which was shut down in January after COVID cases nose-dived, Pawar said,”A decision regarding this will be taken later in the afternoon at a meeting with the district collector. Only after final approval, we will start the jumbo facility.”

Pawar said as of now they are admitting COVID patients at YCM hospital, Pimpri, Jijamata Hospital, Pimpri, New Bhosari hospital, Auto Cluster, Bhosari and Balnagari COVID Care Centre in Indrayaninagar. “At New Bhosari Bhosari, where 100 beds are available we don’t have a single patient so far,” he said.

Similarly, the 200 bed Auto Cluster facility, has been filled to capacity as patients are turning to it. PCMC officials said the facility offers free treatment, unlike private hospitals.

Meanwhile, by Monday evening, Pimpri-Chinchwad saw a significant dip in COVID-19 patients as only 253 new cases emerged. Since last week, every day around 400 or more than 400 cases had emerged. But Tuesday as the first day when there was a big dip, civic officials said.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has till date seen 1,05,957 positive cases. Of these, 1,00,684 have been discharged after recovery. On Tuesday, the industrial city had 3423 active cases.

