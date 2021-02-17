As Covid cases rise in Pimpri-Chinchwad, PCMC to hold urgent meeting

So far, 98,063 patients from PCMC limits have recovered while 7,776 from outside PCMC limits, who were undergoing treatment in various civic and private hospitals, have recovered, said civic officials. (Representational Image)

EVEN as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday warned of once again imposing a lockdown due to rise in Covid-19 cases in the state, the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, which has also seen increasing number of active cases in the past few days, may soon see stricter measures in place.

“We have registered a rise in Covid-19 cases in the past few days. We are holding an urgent meeting on Wednesday and we will release the measures to be taken to control the spread of the virus,” PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Ajit Pawar told The Indian Express.

As per the PCMC Health Department, on Tuesday, Pimpri-Chinchwad saw 142 new cases, more than double the 69 positive cases seen on February 1. “… There has been a spike in cases… This is more than double the number compared to initial days of February,” said PCMC Additional Chief Dr Pavan Salve.

Dr Salve said as many as 708 patients are under treatment while 1,412 are in home isolation. “The total active cases are 2,120,” he said. Till last week, there were less than 2,000 active cases, he added.

Civic officials said they have also increased testing as the cases have registered a spike.

The total number of positive cases registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad since March last year stands at 1,02,010. So far, 98,063 patients from PCMC limits have recovered while 7,776 from outside PCMC limits, who were undergoing treatment in various civic and private hospitals, have recovered, said civic officials.

Though not a single Covid-19 death was reported on Tuesday, Dr Salve said Pimpri-Chinchwad has seen 1,827 deaths so far.

Activist Anna Rakshe said, “While local residents have become lax, PCMC has also become lax. I attended a wedding on Tuesday where only 10 per cent of the people were masks. I think people are taking things for granted. At the same time, we don’t get to hear PCMC taking strict action these days like it did during the peak Covid-19 period.”

