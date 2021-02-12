As Covid cases drop, PCMC sacks 500 Covid warrior doctors, nurses and wardboys

The PCMC chief said the drastic drop in COVID-19 cases was the main reason for discontinuing the services of the temporary staff taken on contract.

THE Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has terminated the services of as many as 500 doctors, nurses and wardboys who were recruited on temporary basis when COVID-19 cases were surging in the industrial city in June-July. The COVID warrior doctors and nurses have demanded that their services be restored on a temporary basis.

“We have terminated the services of at least 500 doctors, nurses and ward boys who were recruited six months back,” Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar told this paper on Friday.

Hardikar said these 500 recruitment were on temporary basis for a period of six months. “We had given them a one month extension till January 31 and after that their services have been terminated,” he said.

The PCMC chief said the drastic drop in COVID-19 cases was the main reason for discontinuing the services of the temporary staff taken on contract. “When Pimpri-Chinchwad had seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, we needed additional staff to handle the patients at our COVID Care Centres and hospitals.. Therefore, we had carried out the recruitments on a temporary basis only for six months,” he said.

As per the rule, the PCMC chief said, if a temporary staff puts in 240 days of work, he or she has to be made permanent. “We cannot afford to make such a large number of staff permanent in our services. As it is, out of 22 COVID Care Centres, only one of them is functioning. At YCM hospital, too there are fewer COVID patients,” he said.

Meanwhile, those whose services were terminated held a protest outside PCMC headquarters on Friday afternoon. Subash Gaikwad, an entrepreneur, who was working as a wardboy with PCMC’s Bhosari hospital, said,”We are demanding that our services should be restored temporarily. We are not demanding permanency in service. There are at least 540 doctors, nurses and ward boys who have been sacked by PCMC. We worked as COVID warriors unmindful of the risk to our lives. Now when COVID situation has improved, PCMC has thrown us out. This means when you are in trouble, you need our services. And when you are safe, you will throw us out. This is an injustice to those who put everything at stake to serve the COVID-19 patients.”

Gaikwad, an entrepreneur, was admitted to Bhosari hospital after he was infected with COVID last year. After recovering, he decided to serve the COVID-19 patients in Bhosari hospital as a wardboy.