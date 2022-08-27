scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

As CM gets stuck in jam and commuters complain to him, officials promise urgent steps

For months, commuters have faced traffic jams daily on this stretch as the NHAI has been constructing a flyover at the spot.

As Shinde’s convoy, which was on its way to Satara, got stuck in a traffic jam at Chandani Chowk, angry commuters made him come out of his vehicle and inundated him with complaints against the daily jams at the spot. (File Photo)

After Chief Minister Eknath Shinde got stuck in a traffic jam at Pune’s Chandani Chowk on the Mumbai-Bangalore highway on Friday, top officials reached the spot on Saturday to take stock and initiate steps to ease bottlenecks on the highway stretch.

For months, commuters have faced traffic jams daily on this stretch as the NHAI has been constructing a flyover at the spot.

As Shinde’s convoy, which was on its way to Satara, got stuck in a traffic jam at Chandani Chowk, angry commuters made him come out of his vehicle and inundated him with complaints against the daily jams at the spot.

Shinde immediately contacted the district collectorate, PMC commissioner, city police commissioner, NHAI officials and the state chief secretary and directed them to resolve the issue.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

A team of top civic and traffic officials from PMC and PCMC reached Chandani Chowk on Saturday morning for an on-the-spot inspection.

Pune Commissioner Vikram Kumar And Collector Rajesh Deshmukh has jointly visited regarding continuous Traffic problems at Chandni Chowk On Saturday. (Express photo by Oshwin Kadhao)

District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said that traffic across nine lanes was being forced to ply on three lanes, thus creating a bottleneck at the stretch.

He added that the NHAI has been told to demolish the old bridge and build two new lanes without any delay. “They have promised us that in the next 15 days, the bridge will be demolished and in another 15 days, two new lanes will come up,” he said.

Advertisement

“After the two new lanes are made operational, there will be five lanes, which will considerably ease the bottleneck,” he added.

More from Pune

Desmukh further said that he will review the situation every few days and ensure that the traffic situation is eased.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 11:57:32 pm
Next Story

Gauraksha activist from Pune gets police protection across state

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Express Research

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement