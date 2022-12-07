Christmas nearing, Pune steps on the gas with carols, food, dances

It is the time of the year when that sliver of extra joy infuses the December air as events and programmes are organised ahead of Christmas. From exhibitions to carol singing, the traditional pre-Christmas extravaganza lends itself to a variety of action-packed events in the city.

On December 9, the Pune Legions, an association of retired and serving military officers of three services in the Diocese of Pune, is hosting an evening of singing carols, games and dancing to ring in Christmas at the Don Bosco Youth Centre, Koregaon Park.

“We are trying to ensure that the spirit of Christmas is brought back after the devastating years of the Covid pandemic,” says Group Capt (retd) Conrad Dalton who is coordinating the event.

Ninety-five-year-old Lt Gen (retd) Mathew Thomas, who had participated in the Bangladesh Operations in 1971, will be the chief guest. The Pune Legions is closely involved in helping ‘Hope’, a group that cares for the women who have been victims of domestic violence and living on the streets.

Cantabile music school, which conducts piano lessons and has two choirs, will hold a benefit concert on December 17 at the Bishop’s School in Pune to help Saheli Sangh, a community-based organisation that works with female sex workers of Budhwar Peth. “We are celebrating the spirit of Christmas, a show of piano, choral and solo singing to raise funds for Saheli Sangh,” says Ferieda, director of the institute, named after the Italian word ‘Cantabilé’ meaning ‘in a singing style’.

Adding to the festive fervour is the Silver Bells choir that will perform on December 18 at St Vincent’s High School. The choir was started by conductor Trevor Martin along with Fr Stan Fernandes over 40 years ago and the annual evening of carol singing is one of the most cherished events in Pune’s history.

At the oldest Christian community club – Poona Goan Institute (PGI) – president Charmaine Lazarus says celebrations begin with a Tambola event on December 13, followed by a Christmas food bazaar with traditional Goan delicacies and other treats on December 20, children’s tree party with Santa Claus playing host on December 22 and culminating with the much-awaited X’mas dance with a live band on December 25.

Jingle Bells’ Christmas Bazaar has been organised on December 17 and 18 at Kedari ground, Wanowrie. Noella Kambli, founder of Ladybird events, who is coordinating the event said a unique feature this year apart from the variety of stalls selling Christmas goodies, decorations and jewellery will be the Tambola event, which is being organised to raise funds for the Prison Ministry India (Pune Chapter) for the rehabilitation and reformation of prisoners.

Several churches across the Diocese of Pune are gearing up to celebrate Christmas and some have organised choir competitions. For instance, a Christmas bazaar will be held at Good Shepherd Parish on December 18 and a carol singing competition by the youth on December 22.