As cases surge in Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri, PMC cancels weekly off of local ward office staff

The Pune Municipal Corporation has cancelled the weekly offs of the staff of the Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri ward office, which has reported the fastest spread of Covid-19 cases in the city. The civic body has directed all the staff with the ward office to report to work every day.

The staffers of the ward office include engineers, a health inspector, an administrative officer, clerks, drivers, peons and conservancy staff.

“Considering the present emergency-like situation, all civic staff with the Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri ward office should work every day, and not take weekly offs without permission till further orders,” said Rajesh Bankar, incident commander and acting assistant municipal commissioner in-charge of the ward office.

The PMC has set up various cells at the ward-office level for work related to containment of Covid-19. The entire staff has been entrusted with the responsibility to contain the infection in the ward area.

The ward office area has recorded the highest growth rate of new cases, 104.7 per cent, in the last three weeks. Among the 15 ward offices under PMC, it currently has the second highest number of active cases, over 1,100, a number that has more than doubled in three weeks.

In the recent list of containment zones issued by the PMC, the maximum number of such zones, 11, are in the Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri ward office jurisdiction. The least number of containment zones, only one, is in Aundh-Baner ward office area, while Kondhwa-Yeolewadi and Sinhagad Road ward offices have two containment zones each.

The PMC has focused on aggressive testing, tracing and ensuring availability of beds for critical patients to contain the spread of the disease. At least 10 high-risk and low-risk contacts, of every person who tests positive for Covid, are tested. Rapid antigen testing has been adopted for faster identification of infected persons, to isolate them as early as possible.

