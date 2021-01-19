As bird flu cases rise in state PMC asks ward offices to be on alert about reports of bird deaths

The residents of Pune have been urged to call on 18001030222 to inform us about the death of birds in the city. This information would be passed on to the ward office of the respective area for subsequent action. (PTI photo)

In order to ensure there is no outbreak of bird flu in the civic jurisdiction, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed all its ward offices to be alert about checking the spread in their area by addressing any complaints of deaths of birds.

Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal said the PMC has been receiving reports of deaths of birds like crows and pigeons in different parts of the city, but there was a need to conduct tests to ascertain whether bird flu was the reason behind the deaths. “The Animal Husbandry department of the state government has set up a collection centre of dead birds for testing at its office in Aundh. The residents of Pune have been urged to call on 18001030222 to inform us about the death of birds in the city. This information would be passed on to the ward office of the respective area for subsequent action,” she said.

Health inspectors of the area are supposed to collect the dead birds and hand them over to the centre of the state Animal Husbandry department in Aundh, Agarwal said, “The dead bird should be collected in a plastic bag of over 50 micron thickness. The information on how many dead birds have been reported in the area and their species should be provided,” she said.

Meanwhile, the PMC maintained that the civic administration is following all the protocols of the state government in handling the situation. “As of now, there is no need of vigilance on chicken shops. The deaths of birds have not been reported from poultry farms, which are the main suppliers of chicken in the city,” said a civic officer.

