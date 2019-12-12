As Assam, Tripura erupt in anti-CAB protests, NE students struggle to connect with family back home

Guwahati: Activists of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti raise slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (2016) in Guwahati, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (PTI Photo) Guwahati: Activists of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti raise slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (2016) in Guwahati, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Written by Tiyashi Datta

As strong protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB continue in Assam and Tripura, internet and mobile internet services have been suspended in many parts of these states.

Many students from Assam and Tripura, who are currently studying in Pune, said they were finding it difficult to contact their families back home. “Due to the ongoing CAB protests, networks are down. I have not been able to talk to my parents properly since yesterday… They have also shut down the internet,” said Shayan Das, a student from Agartala studying at the Symbiosis Institute of Digital and Telecom Management.

Some students from Assam said they were able to contact their families and friends back home with much difficulty. “I can talk to them over the phone… but my friend is having a lot of problems as her phone connection was disrupted…,” said Kongkana Narzari, a student from Guwahati.

Chandralekha Baniya, an MBA student from Guwahati, said, “…My mother told me that the situation is really bad and it is very disheartening. I don’t know how I will contact them later…”.

Another post-graduate student from Tezpur, Manash Gogoi, said, “…I got to know that there was lathi charge and tear gas. There is a shutdown… this is scary.”

Ayaan Buragohain, a BCom student from Duliajan in Assam, said, “Right now, my mother called and said that internet services are going down. My friends said that they are blocking some sites. I have heard that electricity has also been shut down in some places.”

Meanwhile, local organisations with north-eastern connections have stepped forward to help these students. “Their connection is lost and in a democratic country, they are feeling suppressed as the internet is disconnected now. This is a kind of cheating by the government, going against principles of the state, and they are concerned about that… they are feeling betrayed. As an organisation, we are providing all the support,” said Rajib Borkataki, general secretary, Asomi, an organisation for the Assamese community in Pune.

According to Borkataki, at least 2,000 students from Assam are studying in the city.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App