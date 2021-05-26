As active covid cases decline, PCMC shuts five Covid Care Centres

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has shut down five COVID Care Centres as active cases in the area have gone down in the month of May.

PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane on Tuesday said the civic administration has decided the Covid care centres have been shut temporarily and will be reopened if required. The total bed capacity in these CCCs which have been shut is 1000 beds. “These CCCs actually did not have a single patient for many days and therefore we decided to close them down as positive cases have been consistently going down. They will be reopened at short notice if the positive cases start going up again,” he said.

According to PCMC additional health chief, Dr Pavan Salve, there are around 6,000 active cases in the industrial city. “Of these, 3800 patients have been hospitalised while around 2200 are in home isolation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the two new Covid hospitals at Akurdi and Thergaon will become functional on June 5. “The commissioner has given the directions to start operations of the two Covid hospitals. The two hospitals have a 350-bed capacity which includes oxygen and ventilator beds,” Dhakane said.

In another decision, the PCMC chief has directed zonal officers to vaccinate government and civic employees at their workplaces. “The zonal officers will have to make arrangement for vaccination of the government and civic staff,” he said.