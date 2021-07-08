As 23 villages merge into Pune, political parties out to woo new PMC voters

At present, the BJP is in power in the PMC, with around 100 of 164 councillors in the civic general body.

With the addition of 23 villages into Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits have come new voters, and political parties, facing civic polls in early 2022, are already out to woo them.

At present, the BJP is in power in the PMC, with around 100 of 164 councillors in the civic general body. It had defeated the ruling NCP in 2017 to grab power for the first time in the civic body. Initially, it was not in favour of the merger of the 23 villages into the city, due to the influence of NCP in the area and its possible impact on the city politics. Now, however, the BJP has welcomed the move, and has raised the issue of its development with the state government, seeking funds for the purpose.

“The BJP was never against the inclusion of 23 villages in the PMC. We want to ensure proper and planned development of the area. The state government should now provide Rs 9,000 crore to develop basic civic amenities,” said mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

He said that the civic administration has been directed to hold meetings with representatives of the 23 villages to discuss the development process of the area. “We will hold discussions with the citizens of these villages to understand their demand and need. This will help in planning the development of basic services of the area,” Mohol said.

Meanwhile, the NCP, the main opposition party, has distributed the responsibility of the 23 villages among its elected representatives. “Our corporators will focus on the village area allotted to them. They will study the civic issues of the area in detail and take them up with the PMC,” said a NCP corporator.

Recently, former representatives of the Khadakwasla village gram panchayat had convened a meeting with political leaders and representatives of the 23 villages, and raised existing issues in their area.

City MNS chief Vasant More said there are issues of water supply, solid waste management and sewage treatment that need to be resolved with immediate effect, considering the health concerns of citizens.