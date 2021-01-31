Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal to organise music event ‘Abhivadan’

A special short film by Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal made on Panditji post his demise will be shown in the third session on Sunday. (Express Archive)

To mark the occasion of Bharat Ratna awardee Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary celebrations, on February 4, the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal has organised a musical programme called ‘Abhivadan’ at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, Swargate, on February 6-7.

“The two-day programme will include musical concerts as well as recollections of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi,” said Srinivas Joshi, executive president of the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal. The event is supported by Magarpatta City Group, Dhootapapeshwar, Buldhana Urban Credit Cooperative Society, Suhana Masale and Lokmanya Multipurpose Cooperative Society.

The programme will be inaugurated at 4 pm on February 6 and conducted in three sessions. It will be attended by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, NCP President Sharad Pawar, Indian Cultural Relations Council President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

On Sunday, February 7, the programme will be held from 9 am to 12 pm. Eminent dignitaries from outside the field of music will be reminiscing about Panditji. Senior director Dr Jabbar Patel, veteran writer Sadanand More, socialist and renowned writer Achyut Godbole will also be interacting with writer, director, and lyricist Shrirang Godbole on the second day.

A special short film by Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal made on Panditji post his demise will be shown in the third session on Sunday.

During the programmes, senior vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, veteran vocalist of Kirana Gharana, Pandita Dr Prabha Atre, senior sitar player Ustad Shahid Parvez, famous classical vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty and Panditji’s disciples — including Pandit Upendra Bhat, Anand Bhate, Srinivas Joshi and his grandson, Viraj Joshi — will also present their music at the event.

The programmes will have free entry, but free passes for the event are mandatory.