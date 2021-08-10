Pune: Lt Gen Arvind Walia assumes charge as Chief of Staff at the Southern Command HQ

Lieutenant General Arvind Walia has assumed charge Tuesday as Chief of Staff at the headquarters of the Southern Command in Pune with a wreath-laying ceremony to honour fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial.

An officer of the 1986 batch, Lt Gen Walia is an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun where he received the prestigious Silver Medal. Besides commanding an independent squadron in the desert sector, a regiment in Jammu and Kashmir and an Engineer Brigade along the western front, he has also commanded the MEG & Centre in Bengaluru.



Apart from his stints as an instructor at the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad and the National Defence College in Delhi, he has held prestigious staff appointments including as Brigade Major of a Mountain Brigade, Director in Engineer-in-Chief’s Branch at the Integrated Headquarters of MoD (Army), Brig Q in a Strike Corps and Chief Engineer of a Command.

Lt Gen Walia graduated from the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, College of Defence Management in Secunderabad as well as the prestigious National Defence College, New Delhi. His academic qualifications also include BE (Hons), civil engineering from BITS Pilani, MSc Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University, Master of Management Studies from Osmania University and MPhil from Osmania University and Madras University.

