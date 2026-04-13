‘A voice that was emotion itself’: Artists recall priceless moments with Asha Bhosle

Those who knew her closely speak not just of her artistry, but of the warmth and simplicity she carried offstage.

Written by: Dipanita Nath, Shubham Kurale
4 min readPuneApr 13, 2026 07:42 AM IST
Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle took her last breath on April 12.Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle took her last breath on April 12. (Archive)
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On August 21, 2019, singer Asha Bhosle posted a photo of herself with Pune-based vocalist Rahul Deshpande, affectionately writing, “it has been a while, great bumping into you again today.”

On April 12, as news spread that Bhosle, whose voice had lit up emotions for generations, had passed away, Deshpande turned back to that photo. “She asked me, ‘Can we click a photo?’ I had goosebumps then. Today, I have tears… I didn’t know that moment would become the most priceless thing I own. Standing beside Asha ji, beside a voice that wasn’t just music.. it was emotion itself, it was everything. The world lost a legend today. But I lost something more personal — the warmth of a moment I’ll now hold forever,” says Deshpande.

Yet another artist was looking through old photos as memories rushed in. Kathak exponent Pt Nandkishore Kapote said, “Thanks to my Guru, Pt. Birju Maharaj, I had the privilege of meeting Ashatai on several occasions. Once, during a Kathak dance workshop conducted by Birju Maharaj at the Nehru Centre in Mumbai, we were in the midst of a practice session. At that very moment, Ashatai arrived to meet Maharaj-ji and walked straight onto the stage. Maharaj-ji was teaching a beautiful sequence from Kathak known as Ghoonghat Gat-Nikas. I vividly recall that Ashatai was so captivated by it that she began dancing alongside Maharaj-ji herself.”

Kapote added that Bhosle mirrored the Kathak legend’s movements, performing the Hastaks or hand gestures exactly as the latter did.

“I was completely spellbound to witness such exquisite dancing from both of them,” he says.

Her life, however, was never handed to her easily.

Veteran writer Sulabha Teranikar, who interviewed Bhosle in 1993, recalled, “Losing her father at just 9 years old, Ashatai didn’t want to come into the music industry. But after eloping with Ganpatrao Bhosle at just 14 and arriving in Mumbai, survival was a challenge. She told me then that she was under financial constraints, and her husband asked her to try her luck in music as she had a beautiful voice. She recorded her first song at 15, and soon after gave birth to her first child,” Teranikar says.

“Gradually, she carved out her own space, and despite facing all odds, she went on learning music and excelled. Though she was always busy, she managed to take out time for her children and kept her house very beautiful and tidy, keeping a balance in both work and personal life,” she added.

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Those who knew her closely speak not just of her artistry, but of the warmth and simplicity she carried offstage. Kishor Sarpotdar, owner of the Poona Guest House, shared, “The close bond between the Sarpotdar and Mangeshkar families has endured right up to my generation – spanning three generations in all. Ashatai was like a biological aunt to me. She had a deep passion for the culinary arts and absolutely adored certain dishes from our establishment: specifically our Alu Bhaji, Masale Bhaat, and Ambadi Bhaji.”

Shounak Abhisheki, a vocalist in classical music and Bhosle’s paternal nephew, said, “She was god-gifted with an exceptional voice. As my paternal aunt, she visited our home frequently, and I feel blessed to have learned so much under her guidance. During her recordings, she would candidly ask me whether the performance was good enough – she respected everyone equally, regardless of age.

“She was a student all her life. Wherever she experienced something new, she always tried to learn it. Though known as a playback singer, she was deeply devoted to classical music and believed in riyaaz. She continued her morning practice until the age of 90,” he added.

Renowned anchor Sudhir Gadgil, who had been in touch with Bhosle since 1980, said, “I have interviewed her 24 times, and each time she spoke very candidly. She was humorous – whenever I brought up discussion about the song ‘Ka re durava,’ she would quietly say on stage, ‘Why so far, come closer..”

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In Pune, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) captured the quiet mourning of all music and film-loving people. FTII recalled the “timeless genius and vibrant legacy” of the singer.

“Her musical journey is one of enriching depth, a saga of immeasurable contribution,” said the institute.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Shubham Kurale
Shubham Kurale

Shubham Kurale is a journalist based in Pune and has studied journalism at the Ranade Institute. He primarily reports on transport and is interested in covering civic issues, sports, gig workers, environmental issues, and queer issues. X:@ShubhamKurale1 ... Read More

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