‘A voice that was emotion itself’: Artists recall priceless moments with Asha Bhosle

On August 21, 2019, singer Asha Bhosle posted a photo of herself with Pune-based vocalist Rahul Deshpande, affectionately writing, “it has been a while, great bumping into you again today.”

On April 12, as news spread that Bhosle, whose voice had lit up emotions for generations, had passed away, Deshpande turned back to that photo. “She asked me, ‘Can we click a photo?’ I had goosebumps then. Today, I have tears… I didn’t know that moment would become the most priceless thing I own. Standing beside Asha ji, beside a voice that wasn’t just music.. it was emotion itself, it was everything. The world lost a legend today. But I lost something more personal — the warmth of a moment I’ll now hold forever,” says Deshpande.

Yet another artist was looking through old photos as memories rushed in. Kathak exponent Pt Nandkishore Kapote said, “Thanks to my Guru, Pt. Birju Maharaj, I had the privilege of meeting Ashatai on several occasions. Once, during a Kathak dance workshop conducted by Birju Maharaj at the Nehru Centre in Mumbai, we were in the midst of a practice session. At that very moment, Ashatai arrived to meet Maharaj-ji and walked straight onto the stage. Maharaj-ji was teaching a beautiful sequence from Kathak known as Ghoonghat Gat-Nikas. I vividly recall that Ashatai was so captivated by it that she began dancing alongside Maharaj-ji herself.”

Kapote added that Bhosle mirrored the Kathak legend’s movements, performing the Hastaks or hand gestures exactly as the latter did.

“I was completely spellbound to witness such exquisite dancing from both of them,” he says.

Her life, however, was never handed to her easily.

Veteran writer Sulabha Teranikar, who interviewed Bhosle in 1993, recalled, “Losing her father at just 9 years old, Ashatai didn’t want to come into the music industry. But after eloping with Ganpatrao Bhosle at just 14 and arriving in Mumbai, survival was a challenge. She told me then that she was under financial constraints, and her husband asked her to try her luck in music as she had a beautiful voice. She recorded her first song at 15, and soon after gave birth to her first child,” Teranikar says.

“Gradually, she carved out her own space, and despite facing all odds, she went on learning music and excelled. Though she was always busy, she managed to take out time for her children and kept her house very beautiful and tidy, keeping a balance in both work and personal life,” she added.

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Those who knew her closely speak not just of her artistry, but of the warmth and simplicity she carried offstage. Kishor Sarpotdar, owner of the Poona Guest House, shared, “The close bond between the Sarpotdar and Mangeshkar families has endured right up to my generation – spanning three generations in all. Ashatai was like a biological aunt to me. She had a deep passion for the culinary arts and absolutely adored certain dishes from our establishment: specifically our Alu Bhaji, Masale Bhaat, and Ambadi Bhaji.”

Shounak Abhisheki, a vocalist in classical music and Bhosle’s paternal nephew, said, “She was god-gifted with an exceptional voice. As my paternal aunt, she visited our home frequently, and I feel blessed to have learned so much under her guidance. During her recordings, she would candidly ask me whether the performance was good enough – she respected everyone equally, regardless of age.

“She was a student all her life. Wherever she experienced something new, she always tried to learn it. Though known as a playback singer, she was deeply devoted to classical music and believed in riyaaz. She continued her morning practice until the age of 90,” he added.

Renowned anchor Sudhir Gadgil, who had been in touch with Bhosle since 1980, said, “I have interviewed her 24 times, and each time she spoke very candidly. She was humorous – whenever I brought up discussion about the song ‘Ka re durava,’ she would quietly say on stage, ‘Why so far, come closer..”

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In Pune, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) captured the quiet mourning of all music and film-loving people. FTII recalled the “timeless genius and vibrant legacy” of the singer.

“Her musical journey is one of enriching depth, a saga of immeasurable contribution,” said the institute.