Artist welcomes opening up with works that invite interpretation

After the second wave — and with a large section of people in Pune vaccinated — one of the first art exhibitions to open in the city was Chromatic Musings, a solo by Vaishali Oak, at Vida Heydari Contemporary Gallery in Koregaon Park. With fibre as her medium, Oak set out to bring colour into a world that was returning to normalcy after a year-and-a-half of anxiety and seclusion.

“We have put up a horizontal work on the right wall, partially visible from outside, which appears to call viewers to step inside with the promise of more,” says the artist.

Oak is a painter by education, but her early experiments in water colour made way for paper collages in 1997-98. Soon, she was drawn towards fabric collages, inspired by her mother and her grandmother who would sew and stitch.

“One day, on my way to yoga class, I saw godhadi quilts drying and I was fascinated. I went back there, with a camera, and spent time and studied the quilts. Over the next couple of years, I worked deeply with this quilting form with its multiple layers and textures,” she says.

Her works for Chromatic Musings are an interplay of fabrics, with shades emerging through rips and tears to create abstract patterns.

Chromatic Musings comprises a new body of Oak’s fabric assemblages that explore nature-inspired forms and textures. The works in the show act as a meditative tool for the artist, helping her to delve deeper, literally and figuratively, to uncover latent designs and thoughts.

“My works are not representational. There is no recognisable thing, like flowers or clouds. Since childhood, we are taught to link words with objects but, it is when we don’t say with words that we begin to communicate through feelings. When people see the works in Chromatic Musings, they connect it with their own visual and vocabulary experiences. As a result, every individual interprets the abstract works differently,” says the artist.