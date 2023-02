Sathe has also worked with cancer victims and children with rare diseases. He is survived by his wife, son, father and sister.

Milind Sathe, a Pune-based artist and activist, who worked with underprivileged children passed away on Friday following a brief illness.

He was the founder of the Art India Foundation which works to promote art and awareness among children including those living in tribal areas of the state. Sathe has also worked with cancer victims and children with rare diseases. He is survived by his wife, son, father and sister.