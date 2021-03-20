Art of Living camps to raise morale of Pune Municipal Corporation staff and improve their immune system

To improve their immune system and raise the morale of civic staff, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has organised an online camp of `Art of Living’ on weekends till April 11 (File)

To improve their immune system and raise the morale of civic staff, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has organised an online camp of `Art of Living’ on weekends till April 11.

At least 650 civic staff have so far been infected with Covid-19 while 50 have succumbed to the infection. The PMC has declared financial assistance for the families of the deceased but has not been able to hand over the amount due to technical issues.

According to a PMC order signed by Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal, pranayama and meditation will help civic staff in strengthening their immune system and increase morale as per the experience of Mangesh Niravane of Art of Living organisation.

The Art of Living organisation has organised an online camp on the topic ‘Health and Happiness’ for PMC from March 20 to April 11. It is free-of-cost and will be held from 7 am to 8.15 am on Saturday and Sunday in batches.

The camp will help staff improve their daily routine and diet, teach useful yoga techniques, pranayam and meditation. The sessions will be held online for 500 people at a time.



The PMC had also organised the Art of Living camp for civic staff in the past for better physical and mental health. “The Art of Living camp is optional for civic staff but it is expected that most of them should take advantage of it for their wellbeing,” said an officer of civic employee welfare department.