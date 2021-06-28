Art, music & theatre in Pune’s monsoon calendar this week

If you’ve missed being outside and listening to live music, VHC-Vda Heydari Contemporary art gallery has planned a treat for you. Sound and design practitioner Drēokt has created a set inspired by Fugitive Dust, an art exhibition by M. Pravat. Drēokt weaves ambient soundscapes with Intelligent Dance Music (IDM) and contemplative visual projections. Event on July 1, at 7 pm. Contact 8530360888 for bookings.

Gota Patti art is an applique embroidery technique that originated in Rajasthan where small pieces of gota are appliquéd and sealed with embroidery. Studio Artzone has organised a workshop on the art form. Participants will be taught to use gota patti, and create designs that incorporate it into kundan or faux embroidery. The workshop is online through a recorded video. On July 1, 3 pm. Charges; Rs 350.

A children’s theatre festival, organised by Swatantra Theater’s young actors, will focus on anecdotes behind the famous Hindi proverbs. The festival comprises 11 plays, including two solos, by a cast of 41 child actors. They have been working with 20 mentors for two months on various aspects of theatre, including detailing work on looks, outfits, and backgrounds. From Till June 30; 7.30 pm onwards, on Swatantra Theater’s YouTube channel.

EKansh Trust, a Pune-based organisation working towards the inclusion and empowerment of persons with special abilities, is organising an art competition for children (with and without disabilities) belonging to the age groups of 8-11 and 12-15 years. The focus of the competition would be on the ability of pictures to illustrate the impact of inclusion, their meaning to individuals, and how they change with the change in setting. “The first step towards Inclusion is awareness, and the contest is a way of teaching children the importance of inclusion,” said organisers. Entries should be emailed to info@ekansh.org by July 15. Contact: 7972644135.

