‘Art Mandai’ offers new space to promote affordable art, prompt fresh conversations

IN 2016, a group of well-known artists wanted to bring authentic and affordable art for people to a public space to help people connect with original artwork, so that they are excited to own it and place it in their personal surroundings.

This group decided to set up Art Mandai, an unique initiative, as part of which original paintings are exhibited and sold at affordable rates alongside vegetable and fruit vendors at the extremely busy Mandai market area in Pune. Art Mandai is held annually on January 26 at the Mahatma Phule Mandai.

“Selling and exhibiting art, including interactive and performing art, alongside vegetable and fruit vendors is an earnest attempt to dissolve hierarchies, make art commonplace and take these dialogues beyond the confines of art gallery spaces,” Sujata Dharap, noted painter and founder of Art Mandai, told The Indian Express.

Mahatma Phule Mandai is a melting pot for different strata of society. It is used for political activities, religious festivals, theatre performances, and heritage walks. On weekends, photographers throng to it to record nuances of the place and its people. Barring two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, Art Mandai, since 2016, has claimed a new space for art in the city and prompted fresh conversations about one of Pune’s most admired heritage structures. “Art Mandai also creates a new audience for the Mahatma Phule Mandai by restoring it to popular consciousness,” said the founder-member.

As much as 35 per cent of the proceeds from the art sales goes towards funding an important social cause, said Dharap.

In 2018, Art Mandai installed a drinking water station on the premises of the Mahatma Phule Mandai for the public, stall owners and vegetable vendors from the Mandai. This year, the proceeds of the sale will be given to JeevitNadi Living River Foundation that raises awareness about keeping rivers clean.

Among the Art Mandai founders are Gauri Gandhi, Indranil Garai, Raju Sutar and Vaishali Oak. There is a core committee and according to Dharap, 30 artists will participate in the Art Mandai this year. They are working in varied mediums, including paintings in water colours, acrylic ones and even clay sculptures.

“This year, there is no particular theme but all these are single individual works of art, being sold at affordable rates,” added Dharap.