Art Mandai for Republic Day: How annual exhibition in Pune’s largest vegetable market has made art accessible and affordable

This year’s Art Mandai theme is ‘Beauty in the Everyday’. Artists have used rocks, wood, ceramics, cloth, and scrap, among others, to create artworks.

Pune MandaiTwenty-seven artists are participating this year at Art Mandai in Pune. (Courtesy: Art Mandai)

In 2015, a bunch of well-known artists got together and everybody started saying, “Let’s do something together.”

They said that making art and having group shows was all very well, but what was not happening was exposure of art to people who don’t go to galleries. It is a problem with art in India that only a particular class of people – educated in art and well-travelled – are thought to understand art.

The group of artists thought that if everybody does not have an urge to enter galleries, “why don’t we go to them and sell art?” The result was Art Mandai – an artist’s day out at Mandai, Pune’s oldest and largest vegetable market. The unusual idea is turning 10 this Republic Day.

For the present core committee members – Gauri Gandhi, Sujata Dharap, Rashmi Bhadkamkar, Falguni Gokhale, Shyam Dhavale, Indrani Garai, and Ruby Jhunjhunwala – the milestone is packed with wonder. The growing footfalls at Art Mandai over the years indicate hidden art lovers in the crowd of stressed-out everyday people. This could be Pune’s best-kept secret, a booming market for art among an invisible population.

Twenty-seven artists are participating this year, of whom the majority are emerging names. Three performance artists will liven up Mandai with two-to three-minute shows that range from poetry and dance to music. Art Mandai opens at 9 am and continues till 2 pm. This year’s theme is ‘Beauty in the Everyday’. Artists have used rocks, wood, ceramics, cloth and scrap, among others, to create works.

The current core committee members of Art Mandai. (Courtesy: Art Mandai) The current core committee members of Art Mandai. (Courtesy: Art Mandai)

It was Raju Sutar who suggested at the very start to keep Art Mandai on January 26. The vegetable vendors at Mandai were among the first sceptics. “’The bhaji vendors wondered about these people who were coming to sit next to them and sell what? But in just one or two years, we became friends. And they said many new people are coming because of the festival,” says Dharap, a Pune artist.

A fundamental idea of Art Mandai is “to make art so affordable that literally anybody can go and buy it”. “We started at Rs 500 and, even 10 years later, our highest pricing is Rs 3,000,” says Dharap. Artists have to do authentic original work, and 35 per cent of all the earnings go to a social cause. People buy large numbers of works for personal collections and gifts. “We are trying to promote this whole movement and also imagine how this can take off,” she says.

An equally large number of people come just to gaze at the works and to go back happier. “Being around art has an impact on people’s lives. It is about stress relief, a feeling of betterment and wellness. Art is definitely going to clear your mind,” says Dharap.

