Art Mandai for Republic Day: How annual exhibition in Pune’s largest vegetable market has made art accessible and affordable

In 2015, a bunch of well-known artists got together and everybody started saying, “Let’s do something together.”

They said that making art and having group shows was all very well, but what was not happening was exposure of art to people who don’t go to galleries. It is a problem with art in India that only a particular class of people – educated in art and well-travelled – are thought to understand art.

The group of artists thought that if everybody does not have an urge to enter galleries, “why don’t we go to them and sell art?” The result was Art Mandai – an artist’s day out at Mandai, Pune’s oldest and largest vegetable market. The unusual idea is turning 10 this Republic Day.