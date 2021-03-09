‘Art for Freedom’ invites people’s participation in nationwide challenge

The goal is to harness the power of art to compel a rethink of the status quo and create a society where women, children, and diverse genders are free from constant fear.

Encouraged by the active participation of youth and civil society, the #DNAFightsRape – Save the Evidence awareness campaign has launched a nationwide creative challenge called ‘Art for Freedom’. The initiative seeks to transform the way our society deals with survivors of rape and sexual violence, shifting the accountability from the survivor to the perpetrator.

Supported by the UN Women India and Girl Up (UN Foundation), along with reputed academic institutions like National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi, and Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune (SIMB), this drive aims to stir the power of creativity and influence of art on the society to bring a positive change.

“Art for Freedom’ calls on all citizens – especially students, artists, designers, and creative professionals – to step forward and channelise their anger, frustration, despair, and the range of emotions they experience whenever they hear about a brutal rape. The goal is to harness the power of art to compel a rethink of the status quo and create a society where women, children, and diverse genders are free from constant fear. Only when regressive mindsets change, and the focus turns from the rape survivor to the sexual offender, can we build public confidence in the ability of the criminal justice system to bring the guilty to justice with modern forensic science and technologies like DNA,” stated the campaign.