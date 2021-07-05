Pune, this week: Art, craft and a cultural connection with the ways of seeing LGBTQIA+

Spanning four weekends, the classes are in Hindi and English an covers more than eight hours of work, set design and dress rehearsal, among others. (Source: www.onlinetheatrelife.com/)

For working professionals and students in Pune, Fireweavers is offering a course, titled, Acting from Home: Online Theatre through a live and interactive process. Spanning four weekends, the classes are in Hindi and English an covers more than eight hours of work, set design and dress rehearsal, among others. At the end, you will get a performance video featuring you. Course begins July 24. To register: http://www.onlinetheatrelife.com

A workshop, titled Textured Shadow Box, covers techniques ranging from making colour sprays to colouring techniques to use of resin and metal embellishments so that participants can take home a self-created artefact. The workshop, by Studio Artzone, on Bhandarkar Road, is on July 9, 11 am-2 pm. Contact (WhatsApp only) 9822254472

VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary gallery is now open. Paintings, sculptural installations, drawings, collage works and prints — Delhi-based artist M. Pravat creates these with material that draw on lived experiences of the built environment. His works, such as Perforated Earth, evoke the disintegration of cityscapes where blueprints, maps, architecture and geological land mass collapse into one another. Titled Fugitive Dust, the exhibition is being held at VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary gallery, Marvel Alaina, Showroom 3, Lane 8, Koregaon Park. Entry: Free

Sharif Rangnekar, author, curator, singer-songwriter and director of the Rainbow Lit Fest, will be in conversation with Sushant Divgikar aka Rani Koh-He-Nur, an LGBTQIA+ model, actor, singer and drag artist, transgender model, actor and activist Rudrani Chettri and gay rights activist, graphic designer and writer Anwesh Sahoo on how homophobia plays out in the creative arts and the pressures of representation. The event is part of Culture Connects, a year-long series of digital and on-ground events exploring themes of music, culture and technology. On the Facebook page of the American Center New Delhi on July 8, 4 pm.

Beginners’ Brush Calligraphy Weekdays Classes is a five-day workshop that aims to take participants who have not held a pen for a long time or ever into the fascinating journey into the characteristics of fine writing. In the intensive course, you learn the various rules and the tips and tricks of starting on an adventure with calligraphy. From July 5, 4 pm. Charges: Rs 4,500. Contact: Allevents.in

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.