Arrested teen’s kin: When murder took place, he was in Maharashtra

“Siddhesh was here in Maharashtra the whole time and even worked on the farm with us… How can he be involved in a murder in Punjab,” asked Sakshi Kutal, 21, at her house off the Pune-Nashik Highway, on Thursday.

Sakshi is the elder sister of Siddhesh Kamble, 19, named by Punjab Police as one of the shooters in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Siddhesh was arrested from the Pune-Ahmednagar border on Tuesday.

Pune Rural Police has primarily ruled out possibility of Siddhesh being one of the shooters, said officials. They are now probing if he was linked to the case in some other way. Siddhesh was also questioned by the Mumbai Crime Branch on Thursday over the threat letter sent to Salim Khan and his son, actor Salman Khan.