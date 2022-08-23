scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Arrested suspects were conspiring to wage war against Indian govt, says ATS chargesheet

A senior ATS official said that a chargesheet was filed on Saturday last week against the four arrested suspects and one wanted suspect.

An official said that the main charges under which the chargesheet has been filed are of Indian Penal Code sections 121A and 153A. (Representational)

THE Maharashtra State Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), which is probing a case of alleged funding and recruitment for the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has said that it has filed a chargesheet against four arrested suspects and a wanted suspect in the case, primarily on charges of conspiring to wage war against the government of India.

Starting with the arrest of Mohammed Junaid Mohammed Ata (28) on May 24 for his alleged links with LeT operatives from Jammu and Kashmir and abroad, the Maharashtra ATS has till now arrested a total of four suspects. A senior ATS official said that a chargesheet was filed on Saturday last week against the four arrested suspects and one wanted suspect. The official said that the main charges under which the chargesheet has been filed are of Indian Penal Code sections 121A (Conspiracy to wage war against Government of India) and 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups).

Mohammed Junaid Mohammed Ata, who hails from the Khamgaon taluka of the state’s Buldhana district, had been working at the shop of a scrap dealer in Dapodi in Pune. He was placed under arrest by the state ATS on May 24. Along with his alleged involvement in funding and recruitment for the LeT, the ATS also investigated multiple social accounts and phone messenger numbers used by him.

On June 2, ATS arrested another wanted suspect in the same case, Aftab Hussain Shah (28) — a carpenter from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. ATS has claimed that Shah was the link between Junaid and LeT operatives based outside India. Then, on June 10, the ATS took custody of Inamul Haque (20) who was already lodged in the Deoband Jail in Saharanpur following his arrest from the district by the Uttar Pradesh ATS for his alleged links with LeT operatives in Pakistan. Haque originally hails from Giridih in Jharkhand. On June 14, the ATS arrested a fourth suspect in the case, identified as Mohammed Yusuf from Doda District of Jammu and Kashmir who was allegedly in contact with Junaid.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...Premium
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...Premium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...

Along with Mohammed Junaid Mohammed Ata, Aftab Hussain Shah, Inamul Haque and Mohammed Yusuf, the ATS has also chargesheeted a wanted suspect identified as Omar who is an alleged LeT operatives based outside of India.

After receiving intelligence inputs in December last year, the ATS had investigated a phone-messenger group titled “Ansar Gazawat-ul Hind/Tawheed” in which several anti-national terror activities were allegedly being discussed and planned since 2021 while its members were allegedly brainwashed, said the ATS.

More from Pune

Junaid, who was a part of the group, was also in direct contact with LeT operatives in Jammu and Kashmir and outside India, the ATS has claimed. The ATS also claimed that Junaid had received money for the task he was assigned to “recruit youths into LeT and convince them to go to Jammu and Kashmir for training”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 11:25:02 pm
Next Story

Gujarat High Court notice to state authorities in petition against SoU Act

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

Premium
Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement