Thursday, November 25, 2021
Two arrested with ‘hybrid’ ganja, MD and LSD: Pune Police

By: Express News Service | Pune |
November 25, 2021 5:58:39 am
Police have identified the accused as Kundan Kokate (23) of Mulund, Mumbai, and Tapan Pandit (34) of Dhankawadi in Pune. (Representational)

PUNE CITY Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two persons for alleged possession of ‘OG Kush’ or ‘hybrid ganja’, Mephedrone and LSD worth Rs 1.27 lakh in total.

Police have identified the accused as Kundan Kokate (23) of Mulund, Mumbai, and Tapan Pandit (34) of Dhankawadi in Pune.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap and intercepted a four-wheeler in Bibwewadi area around 11 pm on Tuesday. During searches, cops recovered MD, ‘OG Kush ‘ and LSD, along with an electronic weighing machine, from the two persons inside the four-wheeler.

Police seized the contraband and other items, including the vehicle, in total worth Rs 8.13 lakh, from the accused. An offence was lodged against them at Bibwewadi police station under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

A court in Pune remanded the two accused to police custody for three days for further investigation. Police said probe is on to know from where the accused procured the banned drugs and to whom they were planning to sell it in the city.

