Arrested for ‘attempt to murder’, former MLA remanded in police custody till Dec 18

Former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Harshvardhan Jadhav, who was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a couple in a road rage case, was remanded in police custody by a Pune court till December 18.

Jadhav and a woman accompanying him were booked for attempt to murder, among other charges, after they alleged assaulted a 55-year-old man and his 48-year-old wife.

Jadhav was placed under arrest on Tuesday night and produced before a court in Pune on Wednesday. The court remanded him in police custody for two days.

The alleged incident took place in Pune on Monday. The couple was travelling on a bike and while they were passing Jadhav’s car, he suddenly opened the door of the vehicle, hitting the woman, who was riding pillion, according to police. While the woman was injured, the man lost his balance and almost fell.

In the subsequent exchange of words, the woman kept telling Jadhav about her husband’s heart condition, but the former MLA and the woman accompanying him allegedly punched and kicked the couple.

Advocate Zaheerkhan Pathan, who represented Jadhav in court and opposed police’s plea for his custody, said, “The political angle can’t be ruled out in the case. Jadhav has recently won a case against his wife, who is the daughter of Union minister Ravsaheb Danve.”

The lawyer has also moved court seeking anticipatory bail for the woman.

