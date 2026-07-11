Arnav Paparkar, the Pune boy who made history at Wimbledon

The Eighteen-year-old became the first Indian in 36 years to reach the Wimbledon boys' singles quarter-finals after defeating Japan's Ryo Tabata.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
8 min readPuneJul 11, 2026 10:23 PM IST
arnav paparkar, wimbledon, pune,Arnav Paparkar (right) with his parents, Vijaya and Vijay Paparkar, and elder brother Aryan Paparkar. (Express photo)
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On July 8, Arnav Paparkar called his mother, Dr Vijaya Paparkar, from Wimbledon and said, “Match ho gaya hai, Mummy. Main jeet gaya hoon.” (The match is over, Mummy. I have won.)

What Arnav did not know as he walked off the court after defeating Japan’s Ryo Tabata 6-2, 6-1 in 52 minutes in the boys’ singles Round of 16 was that he had just made history. Arnav had become the first Indian in 36 years to reach the Wimbledon boys’ singles quarter-finals. Leander Paes had been the last Indian to do so in 1990.

“I had to stretch. I had to eat. So, I avoided checking WhatsApp or Instagram. It was two hours later that I saw a post announcing that I was the first Indian to reach the boys’ singles quarter-finals at Wimbledon in more than three decades. It was a very different feeling. I was shocked and honoured,” says Paparkar.

In the quarter-final, after Jordan Lee of the US defeated him on Thursday, Arnav called his mother again.

“Mummy, match ho gaya. Main haar gaya.” (Mummy, the match is over. I have lost.)

On Saturday morning, Arnav was back home in Bavdhan, where he lives with his parents and his older brother, Aryan Paparkar, a mechanical engineer. In the family, there is a strong emphasis on hard work, respect and education.

“We have a system where you can play as much as you want but, for one hour every day, you have to sit with a book,” says Vijaya.

Arnav’s room is decked with posters of his football heroes, especially Cristiano Ronaldo, and memorabilia collected from Grand Slam tournaments around the world. His first home-cooked meal after two months—during which he played the French Open and Wimbledon—was idli-sambar for breakfast. There was chicken for dinner.

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“It is a normal day for us. Reaching the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon boys’ singles was an important milestone for us, but it is another step in our long journey. Goal bahut aage hai. (The goal is still far ahead.) We will celebrate a little today and keep walking forward,” says Vijay Paparkar, Arnav’s father, an engineer.

Coach Hemant Bendre recalls his emotions when Arnav lost. “I am feeling bad. I always thought that he could make it to the finals. He was 15 when he came to us for coaching. He was doing well at the national level but I thought he could play internationally well. Reaching the quarter-finals is one of those milestones that we need in between to motivate us,” says Bendre.

It was in the fitness-conscious atmosphere of Pune that Arnav found his footing early in childhood. A calm child, he was naturally drawn to sports. Arnav joined a football academy, played cricket for a while and even took up skating.

At six, he became a member of a club, now known as Metro City Sports Club in Rambaug Colony, Kothrud, where he swam in the pool.

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“There was a tennis court right beside it and I used to watch the players. When the coach there asked me to join, I was happy to start playing tennis,” he says.

His parents, though not sportspersons themselves, wanted their sons to be active—just as a hobby and not as the main focus. But from the beginning, Arnav was striking the tennis ball well. Coaches pointed out that he had an excellent, almost intuitive, sense of ball speed and timing.

A year later, Arnav was playing tournaments in Pune. Soon, he began progressing rapidly.

“From time to time, we upgraded his academy. The New India School, where he studied, supported him by accommodating his absences and relaxing his examination schedule,” says Vijay.

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By the time he reached Class VIII, Arnav had to spend more time on tennis than on studies.

“We had to make a decision about his future. Kya karna hai? School pe shift hona hai ya tennis pe? (Should we shift our focus on school or tennis?) All parents want their child to do well, but we didn’t want to make an emotional decision. It was a turning point for us, but we took a chance on tennis,” says Vijay.

The impact rippled through the entire family, with both parents having to devote considerable time to the career of a budding tennis player.

Vijaya closed her clinic and began accompanying Arnav to his matches—first across Maharashtra, from Mumbai to Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur; then nationally, from Delhi to Guwahati and Indore; and finally internationally, including the Australian Open, as Arnav’s talent brought him up against equally skilled players on courts across the world.

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“I did not feel bad about closing my clinic because I thought I was using my knowledge and education to look after my children. What pained me was that I had to leave my elder son, who was also very young, every time I travelled with Arnav,” says Vijaya.

When the matches were around Pune, Vijay used to drive them there and back.

“I think my brother made the greatest sacrifice for me. He used to stay alone at home when he was just 12 or 13 because my mother was with me,” says Arnav.

Due to the expenses involved in supporting a tennis career, the family had to plan accordingly.

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“Typically, parents save for the future of their children. Humne socha ki bacche ke bade hone ke baad unpe spend karne se better hai ki abhi unpe spend kare. (We thought it was better to spend on our child now than later),” says Vijay.

Eventually, as Arnav’s promise became evident, he found sponsors as well as support from the Mahatennis Foundation.

At Wimbledon, Arnav saw his heroes, including Roger Federer.

“My first hero was Federer. I saw him practicing but couldn’t get a picture with him because they said we couldn’t take photographs in the players’ area. But I stood there and watched him practise. I also saw Novak Djokovic train,” he says.

Those are the heights he is aiming for.

Bendre says Arnav is a fast learner and highly adaptable.

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“If I give him a technical correction to work on, he understands it and can make the change within 10 to 15 minutes. His adaptability is among the best I have seen in any student,” says Bendre.

When Arnav defeated Tabata, his response was restrained. In a sport where even senior players are known for displays of aggression, Arnav says a difficult phase taught him the value of staying calm. “I used to throw tantrums and break racquets, and that would make me lose matches. I changed my mindset. I told myself that it’s just a tennis match and I have to stay calm. That is working,” he says.

Last year, he hardly won a match in the second half of the junior season.

“But I kept working every day. I didn’t give up. You can see Rafael Nadal—he never gives up,” says Arnav.

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Tabata and Lee had both defeated Arnav in the past.

“But I didn’t want to remember those matches. I went out there and played my game,” he says.

“He knows that failures teach you more than success. We can always work to make ourselves better. I hope he becomes a successful professional tennis player and a good human being,” says Vijay.

Coming up, Arnav is preparing to play extensively over the next six months as he aims to transition to the senior circuit.

“That’s going to be a challenge and I have to keep improving physically,” he says.

And in November, he also has to clear his Class XI-XII examinations.

“English is easy, but Physics, Chemistry and Maths are pretty hard. I have online classes every day,” he says.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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