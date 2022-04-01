Army’s Southern Command in Pune marks its 128th Raising Day

The headquarters of the Southern Command observed its 128th Raising Day in a befitting ceremony on Friday. A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the Southern Command War Memorial to pay homage to the brave soldiers of the Southern Command who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

In his message on the occasion, Lieutenant General J S Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command felicitated all ranks, civilian staff, veterans and families. The Army Commander also acknowledged the stellar role played by all healthcare workers in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

He urged all ranks to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the nation and continue to perform their constitutional role in a professional manner. Since its raising on April 1, 1895, the Southern Command has been instrumental in ensuring the territorial integrity of the nation.

Troops of the Command have participated in several military operations aimed at safeguarding our nation. In 1947-48, the Southern Command played a key role in annexing the erstwhile princely states of Junagarh and Hyderabad to the Union of India.

The liberation of Goa, Daman and Diu from Portuguese rule took place under the behest of this command.

During the 1965 war, the Command played a crucial role in the Rann of Kutch. The Battle of Laungewala fought during the 1971 Indo-Pak war saw the gallant troops of the Southern Command defending the Indian territory against Pakistan’s aggression.

In a retaliatory offensive, the formation and units of the Command captured vital enemy areas in Khokhrapar and Gadra. For unmatching successes in these operations, the troops of the Southern Command were bestowed with 70 awards for gallantry and distinguished service.

Apart from spearheading Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka, the Command also showed its valour in Operation Vijay as well as Operation Parakram.

The Southern Command has also contributed immensely through humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions across eleven states and four Union territories.

With its focus on training, the Command recently conducted Exercise Dakshin Shakti, involving more than 30,000 troops in desert terrain. In the past year, it also hosted many joint military training exercises with friendly foreign countries.

With its focus on continuous modernisation, the Command has taken many initiatives to incorporate the latest technologies sourced from indigenous industry.