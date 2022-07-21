Army’s Southern Command launches Operation Varsha for flood relief in various states

The Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army has launched a flood relief effort, Operation Varsha-22, to undertake evacuation, rescue and medical response in various states affected by flooding.

Respective local formations have over the last few days responded to flood situations that arose in Telangana and Maharashtra. At other places in the area of responsibility of the Southern Command, relief teams comprising engineering and medical columns are on standby, officials said. Operation Varsha is part of Southern Command’s Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) effort.

On Wednesday, columns of Maharashtra Gujarat and Goa (MG&G) Area of Southern Command, comprising troops from Guards Regimental Centre and 269 Engineer Regiment, carried out flood relief operations in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra and 113 civilians were evacuated to safety.

Secunderabad-headquartered 54th Infantry Division of the Army, also known as the Bison Division, responded to the flood situation in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district earlier this week. “Flood Relief Teams of #BisonDivision launched in Sarapaka Town of Bhadradri Kothagudem District. Fifteen families evacuated to safer places.” said a tweet from the Southern Command.

The teams from Bison Division conducted a medical camp at Sarapaka, where 65 people, including children and the elderly, were screened and provided with medical aid.

In Gujarat, Ahmedabad-headquartered 11th Infantry Division or Golden Katar Division organised a medical camp for flood-hit villages of the Amreli district.

In 2018, the troops from Southern Command had undertaken extensive disaster relief efforts in Kerala in coordination with the local administration. During the 2019 floods in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts of Maharashtra, Southern Command undertook ‘Operation Madad’ for rescue and relief efforts.