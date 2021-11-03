Army’s Southern Command launches first Regional Technology Node

To boost indigenous defence production and facilitate interaction with industry, Indian Army’s Southern Command formally launched the first Regional Technology Node (RTN) in Pune at an event held Tuesday. It also included conduct of a start-up forum by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

The event was organised by Southern Command Headquarters in conjunction with the SIDM, a not-for-profit association that plays the role of an advocate, catalyst, and facilitator for the growth and capability-building of the defence industry in India.

The event was live-streamed and attended by heads and representatives of more than 100 industries, start-ups and Army establishments from across the country. Delivering the Keynote Address, Southern Army Commander Lt Gen J S Nain emphasised on the timely absorption of cutting-edge technologies for military modernisation, achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing and the role of Indian industry in the same. He exhorted the industry to come forward with their proposals and become a partner in the process.

“Keeping in step with Atmanirbharata and Make in India push of the government, the Ministry of Defence and the Army have taken large strides in indigenisation of defence equipment with the aim of reducing dependency on foreign suppliers and eventually emerge as an export hub for defence goods. With the Launch of the RTN at Pune, the reach of Army Design Bureau has been extended to the tech hubs of the Southern region. This will encourage industries, MSMEs and start-ups to come forward & propose solutions for the Army’s modernisation requirements,” read a press statement from the Indian Army.