Army’s Southern Command celebrates 111th anniversary of Corps of Signals

The 111th anniversary of the Corps of Signals was celebrated on Tuesday by all the Signal units in Pune-headquartered Southern Command.

The Corps of Signals is a combat support arm of the Indian Army and provides Information and Communication Technology (ICT) support for the Army formations.

Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General J S Nain complimented Signallers for their vision, professional excellence and resolute determination in enabling Technology Driven Operational paradigms.

On the occasion of their Raising Day, the Southern Star Signallers conducted various outreach initiatives, including interaction with sportspersons at Army Sports Institute Pune, felicitating the residents of Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre, Khadki and extending support to the local orphanage.