Pune: Army’s centre for disabled soldiers gets new kitchen

The Army Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre in Khadki, which houses disabled personnel of all three defence forces, now has a renovated, modernised kitchen and dining hall. Neena Saini, president of the Southern Command Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), inaugurated the kitchen and dining hall recently.

The idea of building a home for paraplegic rehabilitation of soldiers was conceived after the 1971 Indo-Pak war which left at least 60 defence personnel with spinal cord injuries. The foundation stone for the centre was laid by the late General GG Bewoor, then Chief of Army Staff, in June 1973 and it was inaugurated in September 1974 by the late Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, then President of India. Today, the centre acts as a nodal agency in providing specialised rehabilitation services for spinal cord injuries to defence personnel.

The event on Thursday was attended by AWWA functionaries of Pune, military and civil officer bearers and NGOs.