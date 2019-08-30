Army team will attempt to summit Mount Baljuri

Toggle Menu
The statement added, “The Bombay Sappers Mountaineering Expedition to Mount Baljuri was flagged off on Thursday from Kashmir House in New Delhi.”

A team of Army officers and soldiers will attempt to summit Mount Baljuri in Uttarakhand on September 22 to mark the 200th year of raising of the Pune-based Bombay Engineering Group (BEG), also known as Bombay Sappers.

“Mount Baljuri is a peak at the Pindari Glacier at Bagashwar in Uttarakhand. A team of four officers and 16 other ranks led by Major P Arvind, including one Medical Officer, will attempt to summit the peak on September 22, which is at an elevation of 5,922 metres,” said a press statement by the Army.

