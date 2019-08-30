Army team will attempt to summit Mount Baljuri

A team of Army officers and soldiers will attempt to summit Mount Baljuri in Uttarakhand on September 22 to mark the 200th year of raising of the Pune-based Bombay Engineering Group (BEG), also known as Bombay Sappers.

“Mount Baljuri is a peak at the Pindari Glacier at Bagashwar in Uttarakhand. A team of four officers and 16 other ranks led by Major P Arvind, including one Medical Officer, will attempt to summit the peak on September 22, which is at an elevation of 5,922 metres,” said a press statement by the Army.

The statement added, “The Bombay Sappers Mountaineering Expedition to Mount Baljuri was flagged off on Thursday from Kashmir House in New Delhi.”