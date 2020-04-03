Army Southern Command procuring supplies, building capacity on ‘war footing’ to fight coronavirus

Officials from the Command said it has undertaken Operation Namaste to mitigate spread of COVID-19 in the southern states, which are emerging as the hotspots for the spread of the disease. Officials from the Command said it has undertaken Operation Namaste to mitigate spread of COVID-19 in the southern states, which are emerging as the hotspots for the spread of the disease.

Pune headquartered Southern Command said Thursday that as part of the Indian Army’s ‘Operation Namaste’, it was procuring equipment, supplies and building capacity of medical formations ‘on war footing’ for extending assistance to state governments for the fight against COVID-19.

The Southern Command is geographically the largest Command of the Indian Army, spread across 11 states and four Union Territories including an island territory – in total, 40 per cent of India’s geographical area.

Officials from the Command said it has undertaken Operation Namaste to mitigate spread of COVID-19 in the southern states, which are emerging as the hotspots for the spread of the disease. Operation Namaste refers to the practice of greeting namaste instead of handshake to avoid physical contact.

Apart from quarantine facilities set up earlier, the Southern Command has more facilities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The Command is also creating additional ad hoc isolation facilities in other states. Both the quarantine as well as isolation facilities have been provided with dedicated medical and administrative staff to take care of the patients.

official communication from the Southern Command said that ‘Army Corona Warriors’ comprising doctors, nurses and other support staff are in the forefront in this ‘atypical battle.’

“All efforts are underway to prepare for any contingency, which may occur and to augment civilian medical and other facilities. Procurement of medical equipment holdings and personal protective equipment are also underway on a war footing. The medical personnel and units are building their capacities and para-medical personnel are being prepared to assist civil administration of various states to contribute to the care of patients,” the Southern Command said in a statement.

Various units under the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) are undertaking initiatives like distribution of cooked food, essential groceries and necessities in the vicinity of military stations under the Command. Blood donation camps have also been organised to recoup blood stock at the blood banks and this may be undertaken at other locations as well based on the requirement of the civil health agencies.

Meanwhile, the Army is ensuring regular contact and providing all necessary assistance to its veterans and their families.

